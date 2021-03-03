How Cos. Can Weather Growing DOJ Labor Antitrust Scrutiny

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- Since the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission released their joint antitrust guidance for human resource professionals in 2016, the agencies have consistently warned of robust civil and criminal enforcement in labor markets. Initially, enforcement focused on civil litigation. But in December 2020, the Antitrust Division obtained its first criminal indictment concerning an alleged wage-fixing conspiracy to lower the rates paid for physical therapists.[1] In January 2021, the Antitrust Division announced a separate criminal indictment charging that health care competitors agreed not to solicit each other's senior-level employees.[2] Around the same time, the campaign of President Joe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS