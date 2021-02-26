ERCOT Ruling Won't Stop Suits Over Texas Power Outages

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- The recent catastrophic Texas power outages, which caused dozens of deaths and prompted the resignations of several utility board members, have upped the ante on a pending Texas Supreme Court decision over whether the Electric Reliability Council of Texas can claim governmental immunity, but plaintiffs' attorneys have said that they intend to pursue litigation no matter how the justices rule. In fact, the suits have already begun. The electric grid operator was recently hit with a $100 million suit filed by the families of an 11-year-old boy and a 95-year-old man who both froze to death during Winter Storm Uri. They...

