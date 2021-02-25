Calif. Voters 'Clearly' Against Uber Drivers' Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge pushed Uber drivers Thursday to explain how their misclassification lawsuit should go forward in the wake of a successful state ballot measure that allows app-based companies to treat workers as independent contractors, telling their lawyer "the will of the voters is clearly against" his clients. U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton asked the drivers' attorney during a videoconference hearing on Uber's motion to dismiss if there was a way for the state class action claims to proceed in light of Proposition 22, a ballot measure approved in November that exempts app-based companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from...

