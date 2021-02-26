Real Estate Rumors: Northwind, Sapp's, Stock

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Northwind Group has loaned $56 million for a New York residential building, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan to Grid Group is for 145 Central Park N., a 13-story building that has 37 residential units as well as a fitness center and rooftop deck, according to the report. Japanese restaurant chain Sapp's has reached a deal to lease 2,800 square feet from Columbia University and will open a new location there, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for space at 2888 Broadway, which will be the company's first location in Manhattan, and the restaurant is slated to open in...

