NY Grocer Accused Of Stiffing Workers Out Of OT

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- A New York City grocer denied workers overtime pay despite requiring them to work well over 40 hours and improperly paid them a lower tipped minimum wage, according to a proposed collective action filed in federal court. Delmonico Gourmet Food Market is accused of violating state and federal law by denying workers overtime pay and even underpaying them below the minimum wage, according to the suit filed Thursday. One former worker earned as little as $6 an hour at times and didn't earn overtime despite working upwards of 66 hours a week, the suit says. Delmonico and its owner, Young Lee,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS