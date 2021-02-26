NJ Firm Sued For Malpractice Over Atlantic City RE Deal

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas-based couple has lodged a lawsuit against New Jersey law firm Hankin Sandman Palladino and Weintrob and individual attorneys, claiming the firm and its lawyers engaged in legal malpractice when it represented them in buying properties and assets in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Paul Curtis and Maryann Steelman filed a lawsuit against Hankin Sandman and its attorneys Stephen Hankin and John Palladino on Thursday, claiming the attorneys' negligence, gross negligence and breach of fiduciary duty left them saddled with an $11 million judgment and related damages in the Superior Court of New Jersey. The Steelmans alleged in the complaint...

