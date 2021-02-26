Dish Scores $16.8M Payday Over Pirated Content

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge granted Dish Network's request for a $16.8 million payday from an individual it claims runs a host of websites that illegally provide access to content that is exclusively licensed to Dish for distribution. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller sided with the television provider in request for default judgment in its case against Nauman Khalid — who allegedly owned and operated 15 websites that provided users with links to unauthorized streams of channels Dish had exclusive licensing agreements for. These channels included Al Jazeera Arabic News, India Today and others. According to the judge, Dish...

