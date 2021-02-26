Kirkland Aids Starwood's Offer Valuing UK REIT At $653M

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Starwood Capital Group entity, with counsel from Kirkland, has offered to buy the units of RDI REIT that Starwood doesn't already own in a deal valuing the U.K. real estate investment trust at roughly £467.9 ($652.6 million), according to an announcement on Friday. The newly formed Starwood Funds unit, SOF-12 Cambridge BidCo, is offering to pay 121.35 pence in cash for each share of RDI REIT Starwood doesn't already own, and that price works out to a 33.1% premium on RDI REIT's close on Thursday. Appleby (Isle of Man) LLC also represented the Starwood unit, while CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro...

