Calif. Net Neutrality Law May Open Floodgates Of State Action

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- Internet service providers across the country could face a crazy quilt of state regulation after a California federal judge gave the state permission to enforce its net neutrality law. The details of how the Golden State plans to oversee ISP network management practices under the law remain unclear. However, experts say implementation will generate heightened interest in spreading the consumer protection regime to other states. "I think this is a green light over any jurisdiction that has Democratic leadership that they can move forward with similar laws and regulations," said Billy Easley, a senior policy analyst with the Charles Koch-backed conservative...

