Steak 'N Shake Must Face Trial In Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- Burger chain Steak 'n Shake must face a former employee's decade-old sexual assault lawsuit after the Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied the restaurant's bid to challenge an appellate panel's decision to send the case to trial. In denying the restaurant's petition for review, the Texas high court let stand an August decision by a three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals that a jury will decide whether the company can be held liable for an alleged sexual assault committed by one of its managers in 2011. The appeals court sent the case back to Collin County District Court for...

