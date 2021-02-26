Fidelity Workers' Attys Get $9M Cut Of 401(k) Settlement

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Boston federal court approved $9 million in fees Friday for the attorneys who helped current and former Fidelity Investments employees secure a $28.5 million settlement in their suit accusing the company of loading its workers' 401(k) plans with costly, proprietary investment options. In addition to granting the request by attorneys from Nichols Kaster PLLP and Block & Leviton LLP for a one-third cut of the settlement, U.S. District Judge William Young greenlighted $1.4 million in litigation expenses and $115,000 in settlement administration expenses. The court also approved service awards of $10,000 each for lead plaintiffs Kevin Moitoso, Tim Lewis, Mary Lee...

