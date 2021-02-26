Mass. High Court Streamlines Med Mal Standard In Death Case

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 11:02 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' top court on Friday abolished an "unnecessarily confusing" alternative standard used by juries to determine whether a health care provider caused a patient's injury, and ruled that because a jury was instructed using the traditional standard a new trial was not warranted in a suit over a patient's death. In a 5-0 ruling, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court affirmed a Franklin County Superior Court judge's denial of a new trial bid in a suit accusing nurse practitioner Anna Foster and her supervising physician, Dr. Richard Miller, of causing the death of patient Laura Doull after they prescribed hormone drugs that resulted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS