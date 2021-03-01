Firm Pans Insurer's 'Duplicative' State St. Fee Probe Case

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- Thornton Law Firm LLP has urged a Massachusetts federal judge to pass on hearing a "vexatious, duplicative" lawsuit filed by its insurance company seeking to avoid covering attorney fees stemming from a court-ordered probe into alleged overbilling in a $300 million State Street Corp. settlement. The Boston-based firm told U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf Friday that Continental Casualty Co. filed the Massachusetts suit — despite the existence of a parallel state court suit in Illinois — to harass the firm by having it go before the same court that scolded it for overbilling in the first place. Thornton Law urged the...

