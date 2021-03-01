No DQ For Polsinelli In Slot-Maker's 'Sham' Patent Suit

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has declined to boot Polsinelli LLP from an antitrust case brought by its slot-maker client, NRT Technology Corp., calling any conflict-of-interest risk in the case "minimal." Turning back a disqualification request from Everi Holdings Inc., the court said Friday that legal work done for an Everi predecessor by the former firm of Polsinelli intellectual property attorney Colby Springer wasn't sufficiently related to the case to justify the firm's removal. Moreover, the time frames of the matters didn't overlap, and Springer wasn't personally involved in state gaming probes for the Everi predecessor, known as Global Cash Access, Inc.,...

