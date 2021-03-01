Cruise Line Loses Doc Bid In Stolen Cuban Property Suit

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge rejected Norwegian Cruise Line's "piecemeal attack" aimed at obtaining 65 privileged documents from a Cuban dock company relating to a stolen property trafficking suit, ruling Friday that the time to object to the dock's privilege assertion had passed. Havana Docks Corp. sued Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. as part of a slew of suits against cruise lines to recover monetary compensation for using a dock it formerly owned until the Fidel Castro government seized it. The corporation cited violations of the Helms-Burton Act, which prohibits supporting businesses on confiscated Cuban property formerly owned by U.S. citizens....

