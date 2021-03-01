ICE's Use Of Local Agencies Lacks Oversight, Watchdog Says

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office released a report Friday on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement program to strike agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies to help enforce immigration laws, saying the program lacked effective oversight and adequate performance goals even as it was massively expanded under the Trump administration. The number of 287(g) agreements grew from 35 in January 2017, which is when former President Donald Trump took office and issued two executive orders encouraging local participation in the program, to 150 agreements in September 2020, according to the GAO report issued to the Committee on Homeland Security for the...

