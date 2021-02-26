Chinese Generator Manufacturer Gets $2.4M Award OK'd

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Friday confirmed a $2.4 million arbitral award issued to a Chinese generator manufacturer following a dispute stemming from a costly U.S. national generator recall, ruling that the arbitrator had sufficiently followed her instructions to issue a reasoned award. After sending a more abbreviated version of the award back to the arbitrator nearly two years ago, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan concluded that this time, the award included the reasoning that the parties had requested in their arbitration agreement. In her ruling on Monday, Judge Nathan rejected Smarter Tools Inc.'s arguments urging her to vacate the...

