Hong Kong Man Charged With Conspiring To Steal GE Secrets

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- A businessman living in Hong Kong was indicted Thursday on allegations of conspiring to steal semiconductor technology worth millions from General Electric in order to develop his own business using the trade secrets. According to the indictment, Chi Lung Winsman Ng, aka Winsman Ng, conspired with an unnamed GE engineer to steal the trade secrets and use them to create a business plan and develop PowerPoint presentations, which they gave to prospective investors. Ng, who has not been arrested, is charged with one count of conspiracy to steal trade secrets. "Winsman Ng and his co-conspirators allegedly chose to steal what they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS