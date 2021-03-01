J&J Brushes Off ERISA Suit Over Asbestos In Baby Powder

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson has defeated accusations of jeopardizing its workers' retirement security by hiding the presence of asbestos in its baby powder, with a New Jersey federal judge axing a proposed ERISA class action claiming the company's actions cost its employee stock ownership plan millions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson granted J&J's motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case on Friday, holding that the three ex-workers who sued haven't improved the strength of their argument since she first tossed the suit in April. The ruling tossed claims brought by former J&J employees Michael Perrone, Tom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS