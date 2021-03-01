Amazon Flex Driver Fights Attempt To Arbitrate Privacy Claims

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- An Amazon Flex driver has blasted Amazon's attempt to arbitrate, dismiss or pause privacy claims against it in California federal court, in a suit alleging the e-commerce giant wiretapped private Facebook groups in which drivers discussed working conditions, strikes, unionization and more. Amazon Flex driver Drickey Jackson of San Diego proposed the class action against Amazon.com Inc. after learning that the company purportedly hired intelligence experts to use automated tools and monitoring software to track and intercept drivers' social media activity. In his Friday opposition to Amazon's motion to compel arbitration, dismiss or pause the suit, Jackson wrote that the arbitration clause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS