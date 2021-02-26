Va. Court 'Shocked' By Sluggish VW Pre-Production Car Fight

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge from Virginia's "rocket docket" is not pleased with how long a proposed class action accusing Volkswagen of selling unsafe test vehicles has been on his books, and he said Friday in no uncertain terms that he expects the parties to get a move on. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff encouraged the parties to start a "robust and meaningful" conversation about settlement at Friday's motion conference, saying that two years was far too long for a case to be caught up in pre-trial matters in the Eastern District of Virginia, one of the fastest moving federal courts in...

