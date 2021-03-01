Time Limit Debate On Navient Loan Claims Will Go To 3rd Circ.

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted student loan servicer Navient's bid to seek the Third Circuit's opinion on whether questions about the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's setup stopped the clock on claims that it misled borrowers. U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani paused the CFPB's suit on Friday and granted Navient Corp.'s request to certify a Jan. 13 ruling denying its motion to dismiss. The order sends to the Third Circuit the question of whether the statute of limitations on the dispute was tolled while a constitutional challenge to the CFPB's structure wound its way up through the courts. ...

