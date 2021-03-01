Real Estate Rumors: Tricor, Extell, Lennar

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- An entity managed by investor Isidoro Attie Laniado has purchased a Boynton Beach, Florida, shopping center for $37.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for Cobblestone Commons, an 88,456-square-foot center that includes a Winn-Dixie grocery store, and the seller is Tricor Financial Corp., according to the report. GTIS Partners, an investment firm, has loaned $146 million for part of a residential condo property in New York, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan to Extell Development and CL Investment Group is for 49 of the 104 residential units at The Kent, at 200 E. 95th St., according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS