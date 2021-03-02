City Adapts To Fading Hope Of EU Market Access Deal

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 12:35 PM GMT) -- Britain and the European Union are set to agree to regulatory cooperation this month in a move toward a new relationship in financial services, but experts say that British banks, asset managers and insurers do no expect an early return to free access to the single market. London's finance companies have not had access to their largest customer base in Europe since the end of the Brexit transition period. (iStock) Britain's finance companies have not had access to their largest customer base in Europe since the Brexit regulatory transition period ended on Dec. 31. A trade deal was struck on Christmas Eve, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS