Netflix, Hulu Want Knoxville Franchise Fee Suit Knocked Out

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Netflix and Hulu are coming out swinging against an attempt by the city of Knoxville, Tennessee, to force the streaming services to pay franchise fees, slamming the suit as a "back-door attempt" to tax their digital video content. The streaming giants laid out their case for why their services don't fall under the same umbrella as cable services in a pair of separate briefs filed Friday in Tennessee federal court, which also included their accusations that the city is trying to levy an illegal tax. "Although this case is ostensibly about whether Netflix is obligated to pay a franchise fee to...

