USDA Rescinds Environmental Decision On Ariz. Copper Mine

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- The federal government said Monday that it is withdrawing a last-minute Trump administration environmental impact statement regarding a land swap for the Resolution Copper mine project in Arizona, only hours before its deadline to reply to an Apache nonprofit's emergency Ninth Circuit appeal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it is rescinding its Forest Service's final EIS and draft record of decision issued on Jan. 15 so it can further review the proposed land exchange and consider voluminous input from tribes and parties such as the nonprofit Apache Stronghold, which opposes the joint Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton mine project on...

