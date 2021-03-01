Texas Judge Declines To Pause Paxton Whistleblower Hearing

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- A Texas state judge heard a full day of argument on Monday, as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton clashed with four former high-ranking aides who have accused him of bribery and abuse of office, without reaching a decision on Paxton's attempt to end the whistleblower claims. Travis County District Judge Amy Clark Meachum took under advisement the motion to dismiss the claims against Paxton's office after hearing about three hours of argument — and then moved to a related request for a temporary injunction that would reinstate two of the attorneys to their positions or grant them paid leave while the...

