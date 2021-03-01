Cooking Spray Can Maker's Insurer Won't Defend Conagra

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- Sompo Japan Insurance Co. of America has asked an Illinois state court to declare it owes no duty to defend Conagra in dozens of lawsuits claiming several of its cooking spray brands come in cans that spontaneously release their contents, causing fires and burning consumers. Sompo has issued insurance policies to DS Containers Inc., which manufactures the cans used for Conagra's cooking sprays, according to the lawsuit filed in Cook County on Thursday. But it argues it has no duty to honor the food giant's request that it indemnify it as an additional insured under those policies. "Conagra is not a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS