Texas Court Axes $500K Verdict In Utility Condemnation Fight

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Texas state appeals court struck a nearly half-a-million-dollar price tag set by a jury for a 12-acre plot a public utility moved to condemn to expand its generating footprint after finding an appraisal put before the court was not well founded. Texas' Thirteenth Court of Appeals on Friday sided with AEP Texas Inc. and wiped out a nearly $500,000 jury award against AEP in condemnation proceedings with the owner of the south Texas plot, World Business Lenders LLC and two other companies that claimed to hold an interest in the land. The appellate panel held the trial court abused its discretion...

