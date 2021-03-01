Health Care Cos. Say Zurich Policies Cover Virus Claims

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- Over a dozen health care service companies have hit Zurich American Insurance Co. with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court, alleging that the carrier wrongfully denied their coronavirus-related revenue loss claims. In a suit filed Friday, companies including Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center, New England Medical Transportation Inc., and Pacific Mobile Diagnostics allege that Zurich breached insurance policy and acted in bad faith in denying their coverage claims. The companies said that the insurer took the stance that their losses are not covered after hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 showed up at their facilities in California, Texas, Washington and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS