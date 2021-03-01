ERISA Group Asks 9th Circ. To Scrap Seattle Benefits Law

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 11:24 PM EST) -- The ERISA Industry Committee urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to find that a Seattle ordinance requiring large hotels to pay workers for health care coverage is preempted by federal law, arguing that the ordinance isn't merely "wage-like" because it requires a new system to dole out differing payment amounts based on marital status and family size. During a video-conferencing hearing, Anthony F. Shelley of Miller & Chevalier Chtd. argued on behalf of ERIC that for these reasons the ordinance must be preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "This isn't a one-time lump sum equal for everyone in the case," the attorney said....

