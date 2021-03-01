High Court Wants Gov't View On Military Discrimination Law

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked for the federal government's view Monday on whether the justices should take up a case that argues a law prohibiting employment discrimination based on military service should apply to state employers. The justices asked acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to opine on whether the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act is constitutional as applied to state governments as well as to private employers, as former Texas state trooper and Army reservist Le Roy Torres had argued in his November petition. Under USERRA, employers are barred from discriminating against workers for their military service, for...

