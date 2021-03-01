Spanish Police Raid FC Barcelona Offices, Arrest 4

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- Catalan police raided the stadium of Spanish soccer club FC Barcelona on Monday and arrested several current and former executives, including the club's CEO, chief legal officer and former president. The Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed in a statement that members of the Central Economic Crimes Area of ​​the Criminal Investigation Division "carried out actions under an investigation into alleged crimes related to property and socio-economic order," including the FC Barcelona offices at Camp Nou. Police said four individuals were arrested but did not release the names. The club is cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing, according to the statement from Mossos...

