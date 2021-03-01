Fiat Chrysler Pleads Guilty In UAW Corruption Case

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler formally pled guilty Monday in Michigan federal court to conspiring to violate federal labor law by giving millions of dollars in illegal payments and gifts to senior United Auto Workers officials to curry favor during collective bargaining. FCA US LLC's guilty plea, made during a video conference hearing with U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman, is part of a deal the U.S. Department of Justice announced in January in which the automaker agreed to pay a $30 million fine and cop to conspiring to violate the Labor Management Relations Act, also known as the Taft-Hartley Act, by funneling more...

