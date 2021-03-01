Biden Looks To Strike Balance On Trade Enforcement

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said Monday it will prioritize working with allies to address common trade challenges, but acknowledged that unilateral enforcement moves may sometimes be necessary. President Joe Biden has walked a delicate tightrope on trade policy, arguing that the Trump administration rightly diagnosed the challenges faced by U.S. companies but misstepped by responding with sweeping tariffs rather than working alongside close trading partners. The administration continued to hold that line in its formal trade policy agenda published Monday, but did not rule out flying solo with certain enforcement tools when the circumstances warrant. "Although unilateral action may be necessary in...

