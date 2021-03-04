GableGotwals Nabs Long-Serving DOJ Attorney Trent Shores

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma and longtime Justice Department attorney Trent Shores is joining GableGotwals' Tulsa office as a shareholder, the firm has announced. Shores was one of 56 confirmed U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump who were asked to resign early February, which is customary when a new administration takes over. He told Law360 in a phone interview Thursday that the resignation request prompted his "bittersweet" move to the private sector after working with the DOJ for 18 years. "I love the mission. It's the only federal agency named after a moral virtue, and...

