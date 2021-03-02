Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Told Highland Capital Can't Block Shareholder Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Highland Capital Global Allocation Fund shareholder on Tuesday urged the Fifth Circuit to reinstate her proposed derivative class action alleging breaches of fiduciary duty, arguing that a Texas federal court wrongly found that fund trustees were qualified to deny her demand for legal action.

Susan Lanotte told a three-judge panel that a Northern District of Texas court applied the wrong Massachusetts state statute when it dismissed her suit against the Global Allocation Fund, its manager Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors LP, and five trustees.

In a May order, U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn found the trustees were properly disinterested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!