Caterpillar's Bid To Toss Faulty Engines Suit Is 'Premature'

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday said construction machinery company Caterpillar's bid to toss a proposed class action is "premature," allowing the suit alleging it sold defective engines to proceed. Plaintiffs Texas Hill Country Landscaping Inc. — doing business as Quality Organic Products — MorningStar Farms Inc. and Northwest Recycling LLC seek to represent a national class of people who bought and leased certain C-18 and C-32 engines manufactured and sold by Caterpillar Inc. The January 2020 suit alleges that defective cylinder liners in the engines cause oil and coolant to mix, leading to engine failure. The complaint contains a claim...

