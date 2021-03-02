Co. Slams CFPB's 'Hyberbolic' Immigration Bond Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- A bond services company that caters to individuals leaving immigration detention asked a Virginia federal court to nix a suit alleging predatory business practices, calling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state claims "hyperbolic, inaccurate, and flat-out false." The company, Libre by Nexus Inc., urged the court Monday to brush off the 17-count complaint alleging 10 violations of the Consumer Financial Protection Act along with violations of Massachusetts, New York and Virginia consumer protection laws. Not only did the CFPB lack jurisdiction over Nexus' business activities, but previous lawsuits alleging that Nexus had misled customers had ended with no finding of fraud,...

