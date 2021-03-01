Chipotle Customer Says 'Free' Deliveries Hide Fees

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- Chipotle advertises "free" or "$1" delivery through its app and website, but the burrito giant profits off customers with hidden fees and jacked-up food prices, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in New York federal court. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. adds a "service charge" on delivery orders, which amounts to 10% more for the same food received by customers who order in-store or pick up in-store, meaning the restaurant chain is obscuring the delivery fee by calling it a "service fee," according to the complaint filed by John Dundon. Chipotle also secretly marks up the price of burritos, tacos...

