Real Estate Rumors: Stellar, Marquette, GDF

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Florida developer Stellar Communities has picked up a Florida City development site for $12 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 29.8 acres at Southwest 328th Street and Southeast Sixth Avenue, and the seller is the JBC Irrevocable Trust, according to the report. Illinois developer Marquette is moving forward with an apartment tower project in Chicago's Illinois Medical District, Crain's Chicago Business reported Tuesday. The firm plans to start construction on phase two of a project on Damen Avenue in July, which calls for a 24-story tower with 280 apartment units, according to the report....

