US Imposes Sanctions On Russia Over Navalny Poisoning

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:49 AM EST) -- The U.S. has sanctioned Russian officials and institutions over the 2020 poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Biden administration said Tuesday. U.S. intelligence has concluded with "high confidence" that Navalny's August 2020 poisoning was carried out by Russia's FSB counterintelligence agency using a "Novichok" nerve agent in retaliation for his attempts to expose corruption among Russian officials, senior administration officials said during a press call. The officials said the U.S. would sanction Russian officials and entities for their actions against Navalny, and the U.S. Department of State announced later on Tuesday that the sanctions will include the...

