Alsup Won't Budge On Sanction For Ex-MLB Player's Atty

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- The lawyer for a former pitcher-turned-health supplement salesman must pay a sanction after a California federal judge found that he and other attorneys "secreted away" settlement funds from lengthy litigation against Major League Baseball and its players' union so their client could escape payment obligations. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Monday refused to reconsider a February order holding attorney Lance D. Reich of Holley Driggs jointly liable for a $140,000 sanction against ex-MLB pitcher Neiman Nix and his company DNA Sports Performance Lab Inc. While Judge Alsup had in October let Reich off the hook from paying the sanction out of...

