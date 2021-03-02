US Says No To Arbitrating Ukraine Bank Fraud Property Suits

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- The United States urged a Florida federal court to not send a pair of Ukrainian money laundering suits to arbitration, claiming the civil forfeiture proceedings for properties allegedly bought with dirty money could be traced to U.S. law violations. The U.S. government is trying to seize commercial real estate properties in Dallas and Louisville, Kentucky, claiming they were purchased with funds obtained by "embezzlement, misappropriation, and fraud" and laundered from PrivatBank, a major Ukrainian bank that was in 2016 nationalized and bailed out after the scam. The government blasted the property owners in its Monday response opposing their request to compel arbitration and slammed...

