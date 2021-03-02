Mercedes-Benz Gets PTAB To Nix 2 More Cellular Patents

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:33 PM EST) -- In the latest set of victories for Mercedes-Benz, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has determined that claims in two Carucel Investments LP patents covering mobile communications technology were rendered unpatentable by prior art. The PTAB issued a pair of decisions on Monday wiping all of the claims in two patents that Mercedes-Benz USA LLC had challenged. The patents are part of Carucel's parallel infringement case against the automaker in Texas federal court. The same three-judge panel in January threw out claims in two other Carucel's patents that are also at issue in the district court case. According to the Monday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS