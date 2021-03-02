J&J, Bard $83M Pelvic Mesh Verdicts Overturned

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday overturned two jury verdicts totaling more than $83 million that were awarded to plaintiffs, holding that the trial judges wrongly excluded evidence when hearing the suits against pelvic mesh medical device makers. The three-judge appeals panel consolidated the two cases of Elizabeth and Tadeusz Hrymoc, and Mary and Thomas Walsh McGinnis, in which separate Bergen County juries awarded damages in their suits alleging that the two women had severe adverse complications to the medical devices. In the Hrymoc case, the jury found that Ethicon Inc., Ethicon Women's Health and Urology, Gynecare, and Johnson &...

