Texas Court Yanks Dentist's $1.2M Win For Bad Yelp Review

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- An appellate court in Dallas has vacated a $1.2 million award won by a dentist who claimed his bottom line was hurt by a Yelp post shaming him for not paying a marketing company he hired, ruling a deal to end the contract dispute also nipped the Yelp review claims in the bud. A three-justice panel for Texas' Fifth Court of Appeals reversed the $1.2 million judgment entered in favor of dentist Behrooz Khademazad and ruled Friday that Sean Gharavi owes Khademazad nothing. The panel said a broad-form mutual release Khademazad signed to settle Gharavi's efforts to get paid for his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS