Juror's Notes Not Cause For Retrial In Oil Spill Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 1:12 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday refused to give a homeowner a new trial in a suit over an oil spill in her basement, saying a juror's taking notes at home and bringing them to deliberations isn't misconduct that would overturn the jury's verdict. The three-judge panel sided with Suburban Heating Oil Partners LLC in Kelly Yawger's appeal, saying both parties agreed to a procedure on determining whether the notes would affect deliberations, so the trial court was not abusing its discretion by denying Yawger a new trial. In the suit, which also named Suburban Propane LLP as a defendant,...

