Real Estate Credit Group Maverick Closes On $230M Fund

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- Real estate credit investor Maverick said Tuesday it wrapped up $230 million in commitments from investors for the initial closing of its sixth fund, which will focus on opportunities across New York City. Maverick Real Estate Partners LLC said in a statement its Maverick Lien Fund VI LP took commitments from pension funds, endowments, foundations and family offices. Founded in 2010, Maverick buys commercial mortgages secured by Gotham real estate, according to its website. "New York City's population density generates a gravitational force that attracts capital, businesses, talent, and tourists on a massive scale," Maverick co-founder and principal David Aviram said...

