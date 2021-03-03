Ellenoff Grossman Hit With $11M Suit Over Soured Merger

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- An e-commerce blockchain technology company has filed suit against Mid-Law firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP in New York federal court for allegedly failing to realize the patents that formed the basis of an $11 million acquisition the firm facilitated were worthless. RocketFuel Blockchain Company, which develops blockchain-based technology designed to protect consumers' privacy, said in a complaint filed Tuesday that it relied on Ellenoff Grossman to do the due diligence in its acquisition of a company whose sole value rested on five patent applications that RocketFuel later realized had "substantial deficiencies." "If EGS knew [the patents were deficient] and intentionally...

